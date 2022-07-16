Power Pass subsidy extended to June electricity bills

“We will stand by every Greek man and woman until this storm passes,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a statement concerning the activation on Friday of the Power Pass payments to consumers, which offset a part of electricity bill hikes since last December.

Mitsotakis described the initiative as having corrected an injustice, pointing out that more than 3 million applications had been processed in the space of a few weeks and that nearly 2 million beneficiaries were already receiving sums ranging from 18 to 600 euros, with €260 million in total paid into the bank accounts of citizens who saw their bills skyrocket.

Another €40 million will soon be paid out to cover the bills issued in June, he added.

“The state is activating yet another weapon in the battle against high prices, which are affecting all countries and all households. The Power Pass app starts the backdated compensation of consumers for a part of the increases in electricity from last December until June,” he said.