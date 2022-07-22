Current account deficit over €10 billion in January-May

The Bank of Greece on Thursday said that the current account deficit increased by 646.6 million euros this May compared to May 2021 and reached €2 billion.

In the five months of January-May, the current account deficit showed a significant increase of €4.1 billion year-on-year and amounted to €10.1 billion.

The increase in the goods balance deficit is due to the increase in imports, which outsized that of exports.

In May alone the deficit in goods amounted to €3.24 billion, as exports increased by 49.2% in current prices and by 8.6% in constant ones, while imports rose 59.9% in current prices and 32.5% in constant.