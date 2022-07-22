ECONOMY ECONOMY

Current account deficit over €10 billion in January-May

Current account deficit over €10 billion in January-May
[AP]

The Bank of Greece on Thursday said that the current account deficit increased by 646.6 million euros this May compared to May 2021 and reached €2 billion.

In the five months of January-May, the current account deficit showed a significant increase of €4.1 billion year-on-year and amounted to €10.1 billion.

The increase in the goods balance deficit is due to the increase in imports, which outsized that of exports.

In May alone the deficit in goods amounted to €3.24 billion, as exports increased by 49.2% in current prices and by 8.6% in constant ones, while imports rose 59.9% in current prices and 32.5% in constant.

Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Industrial turnover at record level in May
ECONOMY

Industrial turnover at record level in May

Passport validity is doubled
TRAVEL

Passport validity is doubled

Greek olive oil going Italian
ECONOMY

Greek olive oil going Italian

Buying a house gets harder
ECONOMY

Buying a house gets harder

Mechanism for debt settlement progressing
ECONOMY

Mechanism for debt settlement progressing

Crucial week for salaries in Cyprus
ECONOMY

Crucial week for salaries in Cyprus