Greek firms hired by Maestral Resort & Casino
Maestral Resort & Casino in Montenegro has commissioned the services of Greek firms Mindhaus, a strategic tourism marketing company, and Curious Ahead, a digital marketing corporation.
The internationally recognized hospitality project in Montenegro, one of the most up-and-coming travel destinations, chose the two companies, members of the V+O Group, as strategic communication partners, aiming to increase brand awareness, as well as develop engagement with specialized groups of travelers from specific target markets.