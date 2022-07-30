ECONOMY

Greek firms hired by Maestral Resort & Casino

Greek firms hired by Maestral Resort & Casino

Maestral Resort & Casino in Montenegro has commissioned the services of Greek firms Mindhaus, a strategic tourism marketing company, and Curious Ahead, a digital marketing corporation.

The internationally recognized hospitality project in Montenegro, one of the most up-and-coming travel destinations, chose the two companies, members of the V+O Group, as strategic communication partners, aiming to increase brand awareness, as well as develop engagement with specialized groups of travelers from specific target markets.

Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek fish farming sees sales register new record
ECONOMY

Greek fish farming sees sales register new record

Prodea invests in Italian accommodation market
ECONOMY

Prodea invests in Italian accommodation market

Mytilineos sees net profit, turnover more than double
ECONOMY

Mytilineos sees net profit, turnover more than double

Stricter controls and fines for cross-border activities in Cyprus
ECONOMY

Stricter controls and fines for cross-border activities in Cyprus

Metro SA reaps awards
ECONOMY

Metro SA reaps awards

Henry Dunant Ηospital gets closer to sale
BUSINESS

Henry Dunant Ηospital gets closer to sale