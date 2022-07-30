ECONOMY

Greek fish farming sees sales register new record

Aquaculture sales climbed to a 10-year high in 2021, but the industry is expressing concern over the impact of increased inflationary pressures in the economy, the Hellenic Aquaculture Producers Organization (HAPO) said in a survey released on Friday.

More specifically, sales by fish farms totaled 131,250 tons, worth €636 million, up 7% in volume and 10% in value compared with 2020. Sea bream and sea bass accounted for 96% of sales (125,550 tons).

Exports totaled 100,361 tons worth €499 million in 2021, up 9% in volume and in value compared with the previous year.

Some 80% of exports were distributed in EU countries and third countries, with the remaining 20% sold in the domestic market.

Italy, Spain and France remained the top export destination markets, accounting for 58% of Greek production.

Despite increased competition, average prices for sea bream and sea bass rose 1.5% and 6%, respectively.

The industry said that the negative impacts resulting from the pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine have raised production costs by 25%.

