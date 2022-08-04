ECONOMY

Greece raises spending on R&D, still trails EU average

Greece has increased its spending on research and development, but still lags behind the EU average, according to data published by Eurostat. 

Total spending on R&D in the EU reached €109.2 billion in 2021, or 0.8% of the bloc’s GDP, a 6% rise compared to 2020 and 35% from a decade ago. This translates to €244 per capita, up from €184 in 2011. 

Greece, despite a crippling financial crisis, is second best among EU members behind Latvia in raising R&D expenditure, from €58 per capita in 2011 to €152 in 2021. 

The biggest per capita spenders on R&D from state budgets are Luxembourg (€689), Denmark (€530) and Germany (€471), while the laggards are Romania (€19), Bulgaria (€24), Latvia (€45) and Hungary (€60). 

Economy

