Tourism to help ease energy pain

Greece is having a better-than-expected summer tourism season and this year’s revenues will help alleviate the impact of soaring energy prices on society, government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou said on Thursday. Tourism accounts for a fifth of the Greek economy and one in five jobs.

“Tourism flows [are] exceeding even the most optimistic initial forecasts,” Oikonomou told a regular briefing.

“Tourism revenues are enabling the state to further support society, which is being battered by crises in energy and elsewhere, and to give us valuable reserves ahead of the coming winter,” he added.

Foreign arrivals at the country’s airports reached 3,481,000 in June, up 193% from 1,190,000 in June of last year.

Greece drew a record 32 million visitors in 2019, bringing in about €18 billion in revenues. [Reuters]

