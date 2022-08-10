Stocks post slight drop inquiet session

It was a subdued session at the Athens Exchange Tuesday, with stocks ending slightly lower on a day of weak turnover.

The ATHEX general index closed at 859.52 points, or 0.09% lower than Monday.

Turnover reached €34.30 million on 15,667,677 shares traded.

Of the 132 traded shares, 60 ended with gains, 48 with losses and 24 with no change.

The blue chip index dropped 0.15% and mid-caps ended 0.26% lower.

The best performers among blue chips were construction group Ellactor (4.70%), cosmetics company Sarantis (4.26%) and metals firm Viohalco (2.55%).

The biggest losses were recorded by betting company OPAP (-2.20%), construction firm GEK Terna (-1.64%) and cement maker Titan (-1.31%).