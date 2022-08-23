Minimum wage set to rise again in 2023

The government hopes to announce the new minimum wage by April 2023 and put it into effect in May, that is, prior to the next general election.

The Labor Ministry officials plan to return the minimum wage to levels before the austerity programs imposed on Greece by its creditors, starting in May 2010. This would mean a monthly minimum wage of €751 pre-tax (€876 including the Christmas and Eastern bonuses and the leave allowance). But this will be determined after a dialogue with unions and other professional associations, which will submit their proposals in January.

Ministry officials are considering fast-tracking negotiations in order to allow the new rates to come into effect from April. This might mean bringing forward the electoral calendar.

The minimum wage was cut to €586 in 2012 and, since 2019, has been raised three times, to €713.