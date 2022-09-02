Celestyal Cruises eases Covid policy, ditches mask mandate

Celestyal Cruises announced it has amended its health protocol, relaxing its Covid-19 policy.

For all sailings all guests 12 years of age and above must continue to be fully vaccinated including proof of a booster for those of aged 18 and above (if their original vaccine course was completed more than 270 days prior to embarkation).

All guests are required to have a certified negative Covid antigen test taken no more than 48 hours prior to embarkation or a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours earlier, as opposed to the previous requirement of the test being taken 24 hours prior.

For citizens of EU member-states and countries participating in the EU Digital Covid Certificate scheme that have recently recovered from Covid, an EU DCC is required.

Citizens from countries not participating in the DCC scheme (US, Canada, Mexico and others) who have recently recovered from Covid, can provide a doctor’s note supplemented with the positive test result corresponding to the date which the guest was diagnosed positive and the negative test result corresponding to the date of recovery.

Masks, which were previously mandated in all indoor areas, are no longer required, but instead highly recommended for indoor areas and outdoors when in large crowds.