Evia tops demand for social tourism vouchers in August

Aidipsos, in northern Evia (photo by the Greek National Tourism Organization/Yiannis Skoulas).

Almost 50,000 social tourism vouchers were cashed in during August, according to data from the Public Employment Service (DYPA, formerly known as OAED).

Last month a total of 49,000 OAED/DYPA 2022-23 social tourism vouchers were activated at tourism accommodation facilities across Greece, marking an increase of 4% compared to the number of vouchers activated in the corresponding period last year.

More than 5,500 coastal shipping vouchers were also activated.

The most popular destination this August was the island of Evia, with 6,498 vouchers, registering a 223% increase compared to the same period last year.

