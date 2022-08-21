ECONOMY

Cyprus tourism weighs on environment

Cyprus tourism weighs on environment

Cypriot fintech company WiRE FS CEO Pavlos Loizou last week commented on the state of the tourism sector in Cyprus and how it stands up to financial scrutiny, as well as how it has impacted sustainability efforts on the island.

Loizou noted that at the surface level, Cypriot tourism has thrived over the past two decades, but noted that “since 2000, we have not been able to increase the real income generated by the tourism industry, despite the increase in the number of tourist arrivals, successive incentive schemes, increase in building rates, subsidies, and other measures,” he added, explaining that this is because “Cyprus chose to prioritize volume over quality.”

At the same time, Loizou said, Cyprus is not respecting environmental laws, wasting water and paying extremely high energy prices.

“Quality takes work, organization, rules, oversight, strategy, and vision,” Loizou said. [Cyprus Mail]

Cyprus Tourism Environment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cyprus seeks ways to boost climate action
ENVIRONMENT

Cyprus seeks ways to boost climate action

Sustainable airports in Cyprus
ENVIRONMENT

Sustainable airports in Cyprus

Revolut to offer crypto services in Cyprus
ECONOMY

Revolut to offer crypto services in Cyprus

Cyprus debt drops 3.1% year-on-year
ECONOMY

Cyprus debt drops 3.1% year-on-year

High demand for Cyprus properties
ECONOMY

High demand for Cyprus properties

Cyprus asks for first RRF installment
FINANCE

Cyprus asks for first RRF installment