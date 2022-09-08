Ellaktor reinvests in renewable energy sources

After selling off its renewable energy sources arm to Motor Oil, Ellaktor is reinvesting in a wind power portfolio. It has just bought out REA Aioliki, which is planning for the development of a wind farm of 18.4 megawatts at Fokida in Central Greece.

It is also eyeing more takeovers and partnerships for the development of wind or solar energy parks in Greece.

Its officials say that at a later stage, the Athens-listed construction group aims to become aggressively active in the emerging sectors of floating wind farms and energy storage projects, which are considered to be the future of the renewable energy industry.