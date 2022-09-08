Hellenic Post sorting center in Thessaloniki to employ mini-robots

Hellenic Post (ELTA) is accelerating its digital transformation process with the aim of reducing service time and improving the performance indicators of the state-owned company.

In this direction, on Friday ELTA will inaugurate the second digital sorting center in the country, at the sorting center of Oraiokastro in Thessaloniki, following that of Kryoneri in Attica.

The facility includes 45 small robotic appliances of a type that will be on display in action at the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF).

The robotic systems are capable of handling 3,000 parcels per hour and operate with artificial intelligence technology.