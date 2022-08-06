Easing installation of fiber-optic connections

A joint decision by the ministries of Digital Governance and Environment and Energy will make it easier to approve installation of fiber-optic cables across the country.

The government wants to accelerate the number of fiber-optic connections, so that connections over 100 Mbps (megabits per second) and even in the gigabits become more common.

The joint ministerial decision lays down the conditions that will make building the fiber-optic network infrastructure a low environmental impact activity.

Newer projects will lay the foundations for future fiber-optic connections in a whole area and works will no longer be piecemeal, requiring repeated tearing up of streets.

The ministries want also to make sure that these projects are coordinated with local authorities’ and public utilities’ projects.

Applications for fiber-optic infrastructure projects will be able to be submitted online.

Unsurprisingly, it is telecoms companies that are investing most heavily in fiber-optic connectivity.

OTE plans to invest €3 billion by 2027, aiming for 3 million fiber-optic connections to households and businesses by then.

Nova-Wind will invest over €1.3 billion to develop fiber-optic and 5G networks, while Vodafone will invest €600 million by 2024 to connect 800,000 households and businesses.