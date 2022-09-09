RINA teams up with Asprofos for Alexandroupoli project

RINA, the inspection, certification and consulting engineering multinational, in partnership with Asprofos, a leading Greek engineering consultancy with deep experience in energy infrastructure, has secured a contract to provide project management consultancy services for the Alexandroupoli Independent Natural Gas System (INGS), owned and developed by the Greek company Gastrade SA.

The project will increase security and diversification of gas supplies in the region of Southeast Europe, RINA said in a statement on Thursday.