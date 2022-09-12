EU funds for Cyprus army solar panels

The Cyprus Ministry of Defense has secured 19 million euros in European Union structural funds, and in particular the Thalia Program, to bankroll the installation of photovoltaic systems in National Guard camps, as part of its environmental and energy policy, pointing out that it is one of the largest and most energy intensive organizations on the island.

The total capacity of these systems is estimated at approximately 12 megawatts, the ministry said in a press release on Friday. The project will start in early 2023 and is expected to be completed in 2027.

The installation and operation of the photovoltaic systems is part of an overall effort by Nicosia to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and will contribute 2.5% to the capacity of the photovoltaic systems that the Republic of Cyprus should install by 2030.

So far, the ministry added, a system has been installed for the proper management of waste, energy saving and the reduction of environmental pollution in six army camps.

Measures have also been taken to reduce the generation of waste at military camps, as well as measures for the proper management and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste.