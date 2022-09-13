Gas network operator launching biomethane pilot project

Greece’s natural gas system operator, DESFA, is making its first foray into biomethane, signing a deal for a pilot project to transform urban waste into an alternative fuel source for its own use.

“Biomethane gas, as a renewable and locally produced fuel with a zero-carbon footprint, is a promising solution both for the transition to a green energy system at affordable cost and for significantly reducing energy dependency,” DESFA CEO Maria Rita Galli said of the agreement signed on Monday with the companies Polyeco and Ergoplanning.

The aim of the pilot program is to explore to what extent DESFA can replace natural gas with biomethane in the operation of its compression stations in Nea Messimvria in Thessaloniki and in Ambelia in Thessaly.

The two facilities are located near waste treatment plants that would provide DESFA’s stations with almost direct access to the alternative fuel.