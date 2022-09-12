Stress test for power system, using diesel at gas-fired plants

Greece is preparing for every scenario concerning Russian gas, putting its power system through a stress test.

Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas has asked PPC, Elpedison and Heron to operate natural gas units with diesel for 120 hours in September, to establish how they could respond in case of need.

These are the Komotini and Lavrio IV units of PPC, two units of Elpedison and three of Heron which can also operate with diesel, providing the system with 1,795 MW of power in total.

These units must secure reserves for 20 days from November 1 instead of five. On Revithousa (pictured), firms are already reserving slots for gas exports to Bulgaria and Romania.