Greece signs agreement with Italy on natural gas storage

Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas said on Friday he signed a memorandum of understanding with his Italian counterpart to have natural gas stored in Italy.

The agreement covers 1.5 TWh (terra watt hours) of natural gas that can be transported to Greece via reverse flows, the minister said, without providing further details.

Greece had been in talks with Italy to see whether it can store gas there as part of efforts to secure supplies if Russian flows are disrupted.

Greece has no gas storage facilities and may need to store enough gas in other states to cover 15% of its annual use in the coming winter.

In a pre-recorded message aired at the 6th Southeast Europe Energy Forum 2022 held in Thessaloniki on Friday, Skrekas said Greece has transformed into a regional hub of both natural gas and green energy.

The current and upcoming interconnections of Greece’s energy infrastructure were highlighted by some of the country’s energy heads and executives at the forum.

Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator (DEDDIE) CEO Tassos Manos and Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE) Vice President and General Director for Technology, Development and Systems Strategy Ioannis Margaris both spoke to that effect at the forum’s “Power Interconnections: Enabling Green Energy Supply & Configuration” discussion panel. [Reuters, AMNA]