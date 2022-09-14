ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Greek stocks show some resilience

A very interesting session at the Greek stock market on Wednesday saw stocks nosedive and then recover most of the lost ground, while traders had a wide range of options among blue chips, with several winners and losers to choose from. The bourse’s reaction to the early steep drop and despite continued pressure on most banks showed some much-needed resilience at Athinon Avenue that bodes well for the coming days.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 836.63 points, shedding 0.50% from Tuesday’s 840.81 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.71% to end up at 2,009.30 points.

The banks index conceded 0.99%, with Alpha sliding 1.98%, Eurobank dropping 1.61% and National easing 0.62%, while Piraeus advanced 2.45%. Viohalco jumped 4.88% and subsidiary ElvalHalcor fetched 4.39%, as Mytilineos declined 1.82% and Terna Energy gave up 1.76%.

In total 37 stocks collected gains, 54 registered losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 58.2 million euros, up from Tuesday’s €57.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.09% to 74.20 points.

