ATHEX: Short session sees bourse index recover

The technical problem that cut Tuesday’s bourse session at Athinon Avenue short contained the rebound momentum of local stocks that had almost exclusively benefited blue chips following Monday’s decline. The problem in data transmission emerged before the fourth hour of trading ended and was not resolved in time for transactions to resume, as the bourse confirmed in a statement released late in the afternoon.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index stopped at 835.83 points, having added 0.78% to Monday’s 829.34 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.67% to end up at 2,004.92 points by 2.25 p.m.

The banks index, in turn, was down 0.40% when trading stopped. Eurobank fell 0.84%, Piraeus dropped 0.74%, National eased 0.33% and Alpha slipped 0.23%. Hellenic Petroleum advanced 2.23% and Jumbo earned 2.18%.

In total 43 stocks posted gains, 36 endured losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover in those four or so hours amounted to 27 million euros, compared to Monday’s €69.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.82% to close at 72.86 points.