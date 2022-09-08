ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: ECB decision sends bank stocks higher

ATHEX: ECB decision sends bank stocks higher

Bank stocks on the Greek bourse were the clear beneficiaries of news about the 75-basis point interest rate hike by the European Central Bank on Thursday, as they outperformed the local market to recover some of the ground lost during previous days. The rest of the bourse appeared to take the news in its stride, having already priced it in.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 825.96 points, adding 0.42% to Wednesday’s 822.51 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.56% to end up at 1,984.55 points.

The banks index jumped 3.33%, thanks to Piraeus soaring 4.75%, Alpha growing 4.59%, National augmenting 3.17% and Eurobank collecting 1.96%. 

ADMIE Holdings improved 1.59%, Public Power Corporation climbed 1.35% and Lamda Development increased 1.24%, as Jumbo ended 3.20% lower.

In total 51 stocks recorded gains, 37 registered losses and 32 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 62.2 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €70.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.34% to close at 73.43 points.

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Index slips closer to 800 points
STOCKS

ATHEX: Index slips closer to 800 points

ATHEX: Short session sees bourse index recover
STOCKS

ATHEX: Short session sees bourse index recover

ATHEX: New slump for bourse benchmark
STOCKS

ATHEX: New slump for bourse benchmark

ATHEX: Stocks lose 5.48% over week
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stocks lose 5.48% over week

ATHEX: Stock market closes on the session’s low
STOCKS

ATHEX: Stock market closes on the session’s low

Stocks end nearly flat on high turnover
ECONOMY

Stocks end nearly flat on high turnover