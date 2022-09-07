ATHEX: Index slips closer to 800 points

The Greek stock market underperformed on Wednesday compared to its peers in the rest of the eurozone, and despite the positive data on the country’s gross domestic product in the second quarter. Thursday’s European Central Bank decision on its key rates is unlikely to affect market sentiment, given that a 75-basis point increase has already been priced in.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 822.51 points, shedding 1.49% from Tuesday’s 835.83 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.48% to end up at 1,973.57 points.

The banks index conceded 1.40%, as Alpha fell 2.72%, Eurobank dropped 1.21%, Piraeus lost 1.04% and National slipped 0.33%.

Public Power Corporation slumped 5.29%, Sarantis sank3.78%, Motor Oil decreased 3.40%, Lamda Development shrank 3.08% and Viohalco gave up 2.99%, while Mytilineos expanded 0.70% and GEK Terna earned 0.53%.

In total 37 stocks posted gains, 61 reported losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 70.3 million euros, compared to Tuesday’s half-session with €27 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.87% to 73.18 points.