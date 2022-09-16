Greek-French economic ties can improve further

The economic adviser and head of the Regional Economic Service for Greece, Bulgaria, Cyprus and Romania of the French Embassy in Greece, Francois de Ricolfi, and the president of the Greek-French Chamber, Laurent Thuillier, see considerable room for improvement in the already good relationship between Greece and France in the economic sector, which “dates back a long time and is based on trust.”

Speaking to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency on the sidelines of the contacts they had at the 86th Thessaloniki International Fair, de Ricolfi, with his expanded regional “portfolio,” underlined the role that Greece can play, which “is a kind of crossroads between the East, West, North and South,” in the development of partnerships and the development of various projects in important sectors, such as those of transport, infrastructure and logistics.

Following his contacts with representatives of the French business community who visited the fair, he reported a positive climate in terms of the development of synergies.

For his part, Thuillier said that at this year’s TIF, France chose to present (including at the Thessaloniki Helexpo Forum) the defense and space industry and smart cities sectors, wanting to “demonstrate the very good cooperation between France and Greece,” pointing to energy and climate change as potential areas of synergy.