ATHEX: Minimal activity, small drop

The closure of the London Stock Exchange on the day of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral led to a particularly small amount of activity at the Greek stock market on Monday. Local stocks showed a mixed picture, with most indexes ending in the red, although banks posted gains. Losers narrowly edged out winners in the end, given also there was no change to Greece’s credit rating by Moody’s and DBRS Morningstar late on Friday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 833.36 points, shedding 0.34% from Friday’s 836.17 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.23% to end at 2,008.20 points.

The banks index expanded 0.30%, as National earned 1.05%, Alpha grabbed 0.31% and Piraeus inched up 0.08%, while Eurobank slipped 0.22%. Quest Holdings soared 4.03% and Lamda Development dropped 2.70%.

In total 45 stocks reported gains, 51 suffered losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 26.1 million euros, down from last Friday’s €114 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.15% to close at 74.38 points.

Stocks

