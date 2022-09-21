ECONOMY

Kikilias in Paris for Top Resa 2022 exhibition

Kikilias in Paris for Top Resa 2022 exhibition
[InTime News]

Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias headed to Paris on Tuesday for the IFTM Top Resa 2022 international exhibition, as well as a series of meetings with his European counterparts.

Accompanied by the secretary-general of the Greek National Tourism Organization, Dimitris Fragakis, he will also visit the Greek pavilion at the Paris tourism exhibition and meet with major French tour operators, investors and the heads of airline companies, as part of the strategy to further extend the tourism season and attract travelers to Greece in the fall and winter.

On Thursday evening, Kikilias will go to Stockholm, the last stop in his first round of visits to European capitals.

Tourism

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Direct flights from US to Greece being extended into winter
ECONOMY

Direct flights from US to Greece being extended into winter

Tourists won’t put up with infrastructure deficit
ECONOMY

Tourists won’t put up with infrastructure deficit

Winter plan to lure Northern Europeans
ECONOMY

Winter plan to lure Northern Europeans

Greece sees spike in US tourist arrivals in 2022
ECONOMY

Greece sees spike in US tourist arrivals in 2022

Short-term rentals flying
PROPERTY

Short-term rentals flying

Mykonos hotel occupancy at 90% this month
ECONOMY

Mykonos hotel occupancy at 90% this month