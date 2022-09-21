Kikilias in Paris for Top Resa 2022 exhibition

Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias headed to Paris on Tuesday for the IFTM Top Resa 2022 international exhibition, as well as a series of meetings with his European counterparts.

Accompanied by the secretary-general of the Greek National Tourism Organization, Dimitris Fragakis, he will also visit the Greek pavilion at the Paris tourism exhibition and meet with major French tour operators, investors and the heads of airline companies, as part of the strategy to further extend the tourism season and attract travelers to Greece in the fall and winter.

On Thursday evening, Kikilias will go to Stockholm, the last stop in his first round of visits to European capitals.