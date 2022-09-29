Market wants no change to contributions

Self-employed professionals will face large increases of around 10% in their social security contributions from January 1 if the government insists on implementing the provision of the Vroutsis law, which provides for an increase in insurance contributions from the new year at 2022’s annual inflation rate.

This means a surcharge of 20 euros for the contributions of the lowest class and up to €50 for the contributions of the sixth insurance class.

In a joint press conference on Tuesday, representatives of manufacturers, lawyers, notaries and bailiffs requested the suspension of the controversial provision.

If 2022 ends with an annual inflation rate of close to 9-10%, the first category of €210 today, for main insurance and healthcare, will be close to €230, while the highest will rise to €616, from €566 currently.

However, in a recent televised interview, Labor Minister Kostis Hatzidakis, when asked to comment on a publication about a possible suspension of the implementation of the provision in question, categorically denied it.

The market representatives also put forward a series of demands, issuing a warning against the government ahead of elections.