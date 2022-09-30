ECONOMY

ADMIE releases H1 2022 results

ADMIE releases H1 2022 results

Greece’s Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE) on Wednesday said its operating results in the first half of 2022 were close to its 2021 levels.

Group earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 5.7% to 91.2 million euros in the January-June period and net profits fell to €24.1 million from €40.9 million in 2021.

Turnover was €137.5 million from €137.7 million last year.

ADMIE said its investment program until 2030 was worth €5 billion.

Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Google promises Greece 20K jobs with cloud expansion
ECONOMY

Google promises Greece 20K jobs with cloud expansion

PM says Google’s cloud investment to bring over 2 billion euros in Greece
ECONOMY

PM says Google’s cloud investment to bring over 2 billion euros in Greece

Greek utility DEPA clinches winter LNG deal with TotalEnergies
ECONOMY

Greek utility DEPA clinches winter LNG deal with TotalEnergies

Pfizer hub keeps expanding
BUSINESS

Pfizer hub keeps expanding

Fresh extension for outdoor seats, tables
ECONOMY

Fresh extension for outdoor seats, tables

One bln euros in financing for Greek SMEs
ECONOMY

One bln euros in financing for Greek SMEs