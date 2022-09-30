ADMIE releases H1 2022 results

Greece’s Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE) on Wednesday said its operating results in the first half of 2022 were close to its 2021 levels.

Group earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 5.7% to 91.2 million euros in the January-June period and net profits fell to €24.1 million from €40.9 million in 2021.

Turnover was €137.5 million from €137.7 million last year.

ADMIE said its investment program until 2030 was worth €5 billion.