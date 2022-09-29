ECONOMY BUSINESS

Pfizer hub keeps expanding

Aiming to reach 500 employees by the end of 2023, the Pfizer Center for Digital Innovation (CDI) in Thessaloniki is running over 200 high-tech projects (quantum computing, machine learning etc), many of which contribute to the acceleration of drug research and discovery, global product development and the improvement of the supply chain.

At an event marking the two-year course of CDI, Nico Gariboldi, head of Pfizer’s innovation hub, said that while the initial plan was to hire 200 people, today the CDI employs 420 people. By the end of 2022 this figure will increase to 450, reaching 500 by the end of 2023.

The company has received 20,000 CVs from scientists, with Gariboldi stressing that there is keen interest from scientists to work at CDI. Three-quarters of employees have a master’s degree, 87% are specialized in the very popular STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) field, while 35% are women, when the average at companies is 15%. At the same time, 15% of those hired lived abroad, including Greeks.

Taking stock of CDI’s two-year progress, Gariboldi emphasized that Pfizer prioritizes digital technology to support drug discovery, create predictive models for drug production, improve doctor-patient communication etc.

