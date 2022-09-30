ECONOMY BUSINESS

Lamda’s shopping centers stage near-full recovery

Lamda’s shopping centers stage near-full recovery

The three shopping centers (The Mall Athens, Golden Hall, Mediterranean Cosmos) of Lamda Development are on a path of full recovery compared to the period before the pandemic, as can be seen from the data of this year’s first half.

Their total operating profits amounted to €31.1 million, up by 93% compared to 2021 and marginally lower (around €1 million) compared to the historically high operating profitability of 2019 (€32 million).

At the same time, turnover for the stores in the shopping centers was only 7% lower than the corresponding period of 2019, while in the case of Golden Hall (pictured) it was 6% higher. 

Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ADMIE releases H1 2022 results
ECONOMY

ADMIE releases H1 2022 results

Google promises Greece 20K jobs with cloud expansion
ECONOMY

Google promises Greece 20K jobs with cloud expansion

PM says Google’s cloud investment to bring over 2 billion euros in Greece
ECONOMY

PM says Google’s cloud investment to bring over 2 billion euros in Greece

Greek utility DEPA clinches winter LNG deal with TotalEnergies
ECONOMY

Greek utility DEPA clinches winter LNG deal with TotalEnergies

Pfizer hub keeps expanding
BUSINESS

Pfizer hub keeps expanding

Fresh extension for outdoor seats, tables
ECONOMY

Fresh extension for outdoor seats, tables