Lamda’s shopping centers stage near-full recovery

The three shopping centers (The Mall Athens, Golden Hall, Mediterranean Cosmos) of Lamda Development are on a path of full recovery compared to the period before the pandemic, as can be seen from the data of this year’s first half.

Their total operating profits amounted to €31.1 million, up by 93% compared to 2021 and marginally lower (around €1 million) compared to the historically high operating profitability of 2019 (€32 million).

At the same time, turnover for the stores in the shopping centers was only 7% lower than the corresponding period of 2019, while in the case of Golden Hall (pictured) it was 6% higher.