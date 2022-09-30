ECONOMY

More income tax statements delayed than last year

An additional 50,000 initial tax declarations and thousands of amended ones have been submitted since the day the curtain fell and the Taxis online system closed for income tax statements at end-August.

The submission of overdue amending statements is accompanied by the imposition of fines of 100, 200 or 500 euros, depending on the case.

In total, the additional tax certified by the tax office to the taxpayers who received a debit note amounts to €3.16 billion, an amount that is €400 million higher than last year.

This is the result, on the one hand, of the reduction in unemployment and, on the other, of the fact that workers have returned to their positions after the pandemic.

Nevertheless, declarations and amendments are still being submitted as late as now.

