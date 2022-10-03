Navigator Forum on Chios and Oinousses

The “21st Navigator 2022 – The Shipping Decision Makers Forum”, held on September 23-25, was organized with great success by Navigator Shipping Consultants and the Bezantakos family on the islands of Chios and Oinousses.

More than 250 prominent executives from shipping companies, organizations and the media, representatives of the Hellenic Coast Guard, embassies, academics and professors, as well as students of academic institutions and representatives from local authorities, participated in this three-day event.

Welcoming addresses were delivered by Maritime Affairs Minister Ioannis Plakiotakis, Capt. Dimitris Bezantakos, Founder and President of Navigator Shipping Consultants, Prof. Helena Thanopoulou, on behalf of the Dean of the University of the Aegean, the President of the Department of Shipping, Trade and Transport of the University of the Aegean, Prof. Seraphim Kapros, concluding with the words “internationalization, extroversion, excellence,” and by the President of the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping George Pateras.

The latter pointed out the resounding and strong presence of women in shipping, with Melina Travlou at the helm of the Union of Greek Shipowners and several more in leadership positions of organizations and large shipping companies.

He highlighted that without young seafarers it is not possible for the ships to raise the Greek flag, inviting them to follow the maritime profession…since, as he characteristically said, “our seafarers created the Greek shipping miracle, and without them that is in danger.”