COASTAL SHIPPING

Attica and ANEK to decide on the latter’s absorption

Τhe boards of directors of ANEK Lines and the Attica Group will hold meetings on Thursday to decide on the proposal for the absorption of the former by the latter.

Their decisions will then be submitted for approval to the general meetings of their shareholders.

The merger is expected to be completed early next year, as long as ANEK’s rescue deal is approved by the Competition Commission, to which a request for the approval of the merger must be submitted by the penultimate week of October.

Market sources estimate the watchdog’s approval will come before Christmas, given that the two companies already operate jointly on the Adriatic and Crete lines.

Shipping Business

