InvestGR Forum is shifting to September

The InvestGR Forum is reinventing itself as of next year, with its sixth version scheduled for September 2023, instead of July, and spreading across two days to accommodate more views and information for its ever-expanding audience amid a massive increase in investments in Greece.

The 6th InvestGR Forum will be held under the title “Greece, Staying the Course” and feature rich content, some surprises and an innovative format.

The forum, to be organized for the sixth consecutive year by Public Affairs and Networks, every year deals exclusively with foreign investment in Greece and the country’s attractiveness as an investment destination. Its strategic sponsors are EY Greece and JTI Hellas.

The forum will be the setting for the first presentation and analysis of the findings of the EY research “Attractiveness Survey Greece 2023,” on the attractiveness of Greece as an investment destination. In addition, it have discussion panels on key sectors of interest for attracting foreign investment to the country, as well as presentations and discussions with important political figures, academics and experts, from both Greece and abroad.

With investments in Greece expected to expand 10% year-on-year in 2022 and grow further by another 16% annually in 2023, according to the first budget draft for next year tabled this week by the Finance Ministry, investments constitute a vital dimension of next year’s economic expansion and business discourse in Greece, given also the realization of the Recovery and Resilience Fund’s program.

InvestGR Forum founder Andreas Yannopoulos said: “Evidence shows that the attractiveness of Greece as an investment destination remains resilient, despite the international climate of increased uncertainty and pessimism. However, as pointed out in the EY Attractiveness Survey Greece 2022: ‘We must remember that we are operating in a highly competitive European and global environment, in which all countries are currently intensifying their efforts and moving at a rapid pace to enhance their attractiveness. We must now compare ourselves with them, and not with our previous performance,’” he explained.

“Greece is therefore called upon to remain in the race of competition and keep attracting foreign investment, which is why we chose the title ‘Greece, Staying the Course,’” noted Yannopoulos.