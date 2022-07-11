Tech summit in Cyprus on October 18

Cyprus’ annual technology conference, the Digital Agenda Cyprus Summit 2022, is set to take place on October 18. This year’s theme, “The Crossroads,” aims to open up a debate about where Cyprus is heading in terms of its individuals, as a society and as a country.

The organizers of the Digital Agenda Cyprus Summit will present the fifth new-era conference, at the Nicosia Municipal Theater.

The purpose of this year’s conference is to invite world-renowned speakers who are introducing new trends in technology, communication, globalization and democracy. Even more relevant will be discussions on the coming changes in health management and the new work environment, while focusing on “Generation Z.”

In a world of instability and uncertainty, “knowledge and discourse among bright minds are more necessary than ever, in Cyprus and throughout the world,” the organizers say.

This year’s tech conference will be presented by CYTA telecom and Bank of Cyprus. Organizers include Kathimerini’s Cyprus edition, with the endorsement of the republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy.