Maritime Cyprus opening this Sunday

Limassol is set to host Maritime Cyprus 2022 between October 9 and 12 with the participation of 900 delegates from 35 countries, the Cypriot deputy minister for shipping, Vassilis Demetriades, said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Demetriades said this is the 17th Maritime Cyprus conference and the first after the pandemic, adding that the European commissioner for transport will also attend the event for the first time.

Eliana Charalambous Tanos, permanent secretary to the deputy minister and chairperson of the conference, said that Maritime Cyprus will host 30 speakers and 900 delegates from 35 countries from the Far East to Latin America. She added that participants in the conference will discuss how international shipping will respond to the “three Cs,” namely crises, challenges and competitiveness.

Maritime Cyprus will start with a reception in the presence of President Nicos Anastasiades, during which the Cypriot Shipping Prize will be awarded.

Between Monday, October 10, and Wednesday, October 12, the conference will discuss matters such as the readiness of the shipping regulatory framework to deal with crises, challenges and competitiveness and the role of shipowners in a sustainable, safe and resilient shipping industry, zero emissions and motives for green investments, digital transformation and the role of young people and women in the industry.

During the conference, an expo of shipping services with 35 exhibitors from Cyprus and abroad will take place, while on Thursday, October 13, the Cyprus Forum of Shipping Technology, titled “Embracing Innovation,” will be held.

Demetriades spoke of an opportunity to showcase Cypriot shipping’s advantages, including an advantageous and stable tax regime, quality services offered, know-how and a leading presence in the international shipping arena, as well as promoting the Sea Change 2030 strategy adopted in 2021. Among other things, he pointed out that another two Cs should be added, namely certainty and communication.

Cyprus Shipping Chamber Director General Thomas Kazakos said the great number of participants proves how successful the event has been for many years, adding that it shows there is a stable and multifaceted shipping infrastructure in place in Cyprus.