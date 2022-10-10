ECONOMY

Bulgaria picks two Greek firms for LNG delivery

Bulgaria picks two Greek firms for LNG delivery

Bulgaria’s state-owned gas company Bulgargaz said on Monday it has picked two Greek firms, Mytilineos and DEPA Commercial, to supply it with liquefied natural gas for November.

Bulgargaz said the two companies have secured slots at a Greek LNG terminal near Athens and were selected out of eight bidders from Europe, Asia and the US.

Bulgaria, which was almost totally reliant on Russian gas before Moscow cut deliveries in April, has opened a tender for LNG deliveries for December as well as two other mid and long-term tenders to secure sufficient gas supplies. [Reuters]

