Renewables covered all Greek electricity demand on Friday

Demand for operational, mature RES facilities has increased significantly not only in Greece but also in the broader European market; that is led by oil groups, major investment funds and strong energy conglomerates that can support low returns in the short term.

Greece managed to cover 100% of national demand for electricity using only renewables for a period of five hours last week, for the first time in the history of the Greek electricity grid, the Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE) announced on Monday.

According to figures released by ADMIE, production from renewables reached a new historic high (3,106 MW), exceeding the system’s net charge capacity, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on October 7.

ADMIE stressed the need to further develop and reinforce the electricity networks to allow even greater penetration of the energy mix by renewables.

ADMIE also highlighted the benefits for consumers from greater use of renewables, pointing out that the price paid to power producers is 94 euros per megawatt-hour for wind parks, €190/MWh for lignite power plants and €499/MWh for natural gas plants.

The new wind parks participating in the last auction by the Regulatory Authority for Energy (RAE) that will go into operation in the coming years will be even cheaper, at €58/MWh.