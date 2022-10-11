ECONOMY

Renewables covered all Greek electricity demand on Friday

Renewables covered all Greek electricity demand on Friday
Demand for operational, mature RES facilities has increased significantly not only in Greece but also in the broader European market; that is led by oil groups, major investment funds and strong energy conglomerates that can support low returns in the short term.

Greece managed to cover 100% of national demand for electricity using only renewables for a period of five hours last week, for the first time in the history of the Greek electricity grid, the Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE) announced on Monday.

According to figures released by ADMIE, production from renewables reached a new historic high (3,106 MW), exceeding the system’s net charge capacity, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on October 7.

ADMIE stressed the need to further develop and reinforce the electricity networks to allow even greater penetration of the energy mix by renewables.

ADMIE also highlighted the benefits for consumers from greater use of renewables, pointing out that the price paid to power producers is 94 euros per megawatt-hour for wind parks, €190/MWh for lignite power plants and €499/MWh for natural gas plants.

The new wind parks participating in the last auction by the Regulatory Authority for Energy (RAE) that will go into operation in the coming years will be even cheaper, at €58/MWh.

Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Bulgaria picks two Greek firms for LNG delivery
ECONOMY

Bulgaria picks two Greek firms for LNG delivery

Gas rate concern for budget
FINANCE

Gas rate concern for budget

Boost to Energy Transition Fund’s takings
ENERGY

Boost to Energy Transition Fund’s takings

Mitsotakis meets with Enagas CEO
ECONOMY

Mitsotakis meets with Enagas CEO

Greece to get extra funds through REPowerEU
ECONOMY

Greece to get extra funds through REPowerEU

Bond loan for DEPA Infrastructure from Eurobank
ECONOMY

Bond loan for DEPA Infrastructure from Eurobank