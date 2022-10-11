Gov’t releases proposed items with zero or low price hikes

The Greek government released on Tuesday a proposed list of 50 basic goods (a so-called “household’s shopping basket”) that supermarkets are expected to freeze prices on or scale back future increases, in a bid to control price hikes.

The list follows up on a meeting between Development & Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis and representatives of supermarket chains in Greece, according to which goods in 31 categories would see zero to very low price hikes.

According to state-run news agency AMNA sources, the list includes the following items, per category:

FOODS

-“Carolina” types of rice

-Bread for toast

-Bread loaf

-Rusks



PASTA

-Spaghetti No. 6



MEATS, FISH

-Packaged pork

-Packaged poultry

-Cold cuts

-Frozen fish (at least one such product)



DAIRY

-Fresh full milk

-Fresh low-fat (2%) milk

-Evaporated milk

-Yoghurt (cow’s milk, plain)

-Yoghurt (cow’s milk, plain, low-fat up to 2%)

-Cheese (including feta, gouda, low-fat cheese)



OTHER FOODS, BEVERAGES

-Packaged tomato juice

-Eggs

-Margerine

-Virgin olive oil

-Sunflower oil

-Frozen vegetables (at least one of: peas, ocra, frozen green beans)

-White sugar

-Baby formula

-Babymilk

-Coffee (Greek, instant, French)

-Tea or chamomile

-Cocoa powder

-Bottled water (500 ml or 1 lt)

-Orange juice

-At least one kind of soda beverage



CLEANING SOLUTIONS

-Hand sanitizers

-Detergents (liquid, powder; not tablets)

-Cleaning fluids, chlorine

-Dishwashing liquid (for handwashing)

-Kitchen towels



PERSONAL HEALTH

-Toothpaste

-Toilet paper

-Sanitary pads

-Tampons

-Shampoo

-Soap bars

-Adult diapers



SUPPLIES FOR CHILDREN

-Diapers

-Baby wipes

-Baby shampoo



ANIMAL FOODS

-Dog food

-Cat food

[AMNA]