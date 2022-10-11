ECONOMY

Gov’t releases proposed items with zero or low price hikes

[Shutterstock]

The Greek government released on Tuesday a proposed list of 50 basic goods (a so-called “household’s shopping basket”) that supermarkets are expected to freeze prices on or scale back future increases, in a bid to control price hikes.

The list follows up on a meeting between Development & Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis and representatives of supermarket chains in Greece, according to which goods in 31 categories would see zero to very low price hikes.

According to state-run news agency AMNA sources, the list includes the following items, per category:

FOODS 

-“Carolina” types of rice
-Bread for toast
-Bread loaf
-Rusks
 

PASTA

-Spaghetti No. 6
 

MEATS, FISH

-Packaged pork
-Packaged poultry
-Cold cuts
-Frozen fish (at least one such product)
 

DAIRY

-Fresh full milk
-Fresh low-fat (2%) milk
-Evaporated milk
-Yoghurt (cow’s milk, plain)
-Yoghurt (cow’s milk, plain, low-fat up to 2%)
-Cheese (including feta, gouda, low-fat cheese)
 

OTHER FOODS, BEVERAGES

-Packaged tomato juice
-Eggs
-Margerine
-Virgin olive oil
-Sunflower oil
-Frozen vegetables (at least one of: peas, ocra, frozen green beans)
-White sugar
-Baby formula
-Babymilk
-Coffee (Greek, instant, French)
-Tea or chamomile
-Cocoa powder
-Bottled water (500 ml or 1 lt)
-Orange juice
-At least one kind of soda beverage
 

CLEANING SOLUTIONS

-Hand sanitizers
-Detergents (liquid, powder; not tablets)
-Cleaning fluids, chlorine
-Dishwashing liquid (for handwashing)
-Kitchen towels
 

PERSONAL HEALTH

-Toothpaste
-Toilet paper
-Sanitary pads
-Tampons
-Shampoo
-Soap bars
-Adult diapers
 

SUPPLIES FOR CHILDREN

-Diapers
-Baby wipes
-Baby shampoo
 

ANIMAL FOODS

-Dog food
-Cat food

[AMNA]

Inflation Retail Food

