ECONOMY PRIVATIZATION

Elliniko project inauguration scheduled for Monday

Elliniko project inauguration scheduled for Monday

The official inauguration of the Elliniko project will be held on Monday, Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis announced on Wednesday.

The project, he added, “is running ahead of schedule, all the properties during its first phase have been sold, and there are no pending issues.”

He also noted that the project is an investment which shows that “Greece is truly a different country today, both in governance and in the change at the core of Greek society. The coming economic headwind is the opposite of the trajectory we want to map out,” Georgiadis noted, “therefore we need to settle our domestic affairs ahead of these new conditions.”

Privatizations Property

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Lamda presents plan for The Ellinikon Park (video)
PRIVATIZATION

Lamda presents plan for The Ellinikon Park (video)

Elliniko luxury housing project taking shape
PRIVATIZATION

Elliniko luxury housing project taking shape

Reds tables highest offer for Crete military base
ECONOMY

Reds tables highest offer for Crete military base

Grimaldi spending hefty sum on Igoumenitsa port
PRIVATIZATION

Grimaldi spending hefty sum on Igoumenitsa port

Court stops EYDAP tender
PRIVATIZATION

Court stops EYDAP tender

Process begins for sale of majority stake in Volos port
ECONOMY

Process begins for sale of majority stake in Volos port