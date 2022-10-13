Elliniko project inauguration scheduled for Monday

The official inauguration of the Elliniko project will be held on Monday, Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis announced on Wednesday.

The project, he added, “is running ahead of schedule, all the properties during its first phase have been sold, and there are no pending issues.”

He also noted that the project is an investment which shows that “Greece is truly a different country today, both in governance and in the change at the core of Greek society. The coming economic headwind is the opposite of the trajectory we want to map out,” Georgiadis noted, “therefore we need to settle our domestic affairs ahead of these new conditions.”