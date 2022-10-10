ECONOMY PRIVATIZATION

Grimaldi spending hefty sum on Igoumenitsa port

Grimaldi spending hefty sum on Igoumenitsa port

The amount of 84.17 million euros that the Grimaldi shipping group has pledged for the acquisition of a controlling stake in the Igoumenitsa Port Authority has made an impression, with some observers even branding it a record, at the tender by state asset fund TAIPED.

So why did the Italian group spend so much money? The first and main reason is the significant prospects it sees in the Greek port, especially when coupled with the planned upgrade of the Egnatia Odos highway, which runs across northern Greece.

The second is the port’s key role in the Italy-Greece maritime connection, while the Italian shipper has every reason to monitor the course of port levies.

Privatizations

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Court stops EYDAP tender
PRIVATIZATION

Court stops EYDAP tender

Process begins for sale of majority stake in Volos port
ECONOMY

Process begins for sale of majority stake in Volos port

TAIPED asks for improved bids on Igoumenitsa Port
ECONOMY

TAIPED asks for improved bids on Igoumenitsa Port

September 22 is final deadline for Alexandroupoli port bids
PRIVATIZATION

September 22 is final deadline for Alexandroupoli port bids

New Sept. 22 bid deadline set for Alexandroupoli port
ECONOMY

New Sept. 22 bid deadline set for Alexandroupoli port

Clear picture soon for Igoumenitsa port’s privatization
PRIVATIZATION

Clear picture soon for Igoumenitsa port’s privatization