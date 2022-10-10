Grimaldi spending hefty sum on Igoumenitsa port

The amount of 84.17 million euros that the Grimaldi shipping group has pledged for the acquisition of a controlling stake in the Igoumenitsa Port Authority has made an impression, with some observers even branding it a record, at the tender by state asset fund TAIPED.

So why did the Italian group spend so much money? The first and main reason is the significant prospects it sees in the Greek port, especially when coupled with the planned upgrade of the Egnatia Odos highway, which runs across northern Greece.

The second is the port’s key role in the Italy-Greece maritime connection, while the Italian shipper has every reason to monitor the course of port levies.