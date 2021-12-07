ECONOMY

Reds tables highest offer for Crete military base

reds-tables-highest-offer-for-crete-military-base

Greek developer Reds has offered the highest bid for a sprawling former US military base on Crete at 40.2 million euros, privatization agency TAIPED said on Monday.

Four investors bid in October to acquire the 85-acre plot in Gournes, outside the city of Iraklio, and turn it into a seaside tourist resort with an entertainment park.

TAIPED, which is handling the sale, initially chose three of them and last month unsealed their offers.

In line with the tender’s rules, it then asked two bidders, Greek developers Dimand and Reds, to improve their offers via an e-auction yesterday.

Reds’ €40.2 million bid was the highest in the auction, TAIPED said, adding that its board will meet soon to ratify the result. [Reuters]

Property Privatizations
READ MORE
lamda-has-mostly-sold-elliniko-villas-and-marina-tower-flats
BUSINESS

Lamda has mostly sold Elliniko villas and Marina Tower flats

marina-tower-plan-unveiled-images-amp-038-video
PROPERTY

Marina Tower plan unveiled (images & video)

[InTime News]
ECONOMY

High-speed rail link across north to be tendered out

helikon-boldly-buying-greek
BUSINESS

Helikon boldly buying Greek

port-and-marina-concessions
PRIVATIZATION

Port and marina concessions

regional-airports-up-for-grabs
PRIVATIZATION

Regional airports up for grabs