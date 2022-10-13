ECONOMY

Greek-British Symposium opens on Thursday

Greek-British Symposium opens on Thursday

The Greek-British Symposium opens in the Peloponnesian town of Nafplio on Thursday, exploring ways to strengthen ties between the two countries in tourism, education and culture.

A roster of policy makers, academics, journalists and leaders in business and culture will discuss key topics like shifts in tourism demand, post-Brexit cooperation, culture in the service of stronger bilateral ties and sustainability. The last session, taking place on Saturday, will look at the impact of technological advances on hospitality, education and culture.

It is organized in partnership with the Delphi Economic Forum, and with the support of the British Embassy Athens and the British Council.

Conference UK

