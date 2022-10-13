Japanese delegation visits Greece; expresses interest in investments

A delegation of the national Japanese business organisation KEIDANREN and high-ranking executives of leading Japanese companies expressed an interest in investing in projects related to energy and transport in a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens on Thursday.

The two sides also discussed further ways of attracting investment, increasing the number of tourists from Japan as well as cooperation in the wider region, with an emphasis on the Western Balkans.

Mitsotakis presented the progress that has been made in Greece for the creation of a friendly investment environment and presented potential investment opportunities for Japanese companies.

The two sides also discussed further ways of attracting investment, increasing the number of tourists from Japan as well as cooperation in the wider region, with an emphasis on the Western Balkans.

[AMNA]