Two ro-ros join Greece-Cyprus ferry service

A new roll-on/roll-off (ro-ro) line linking Greece with Cyprus was inaugurated on October 1, the Lavrio Port Authority (LPA) said.

SBS Lines Cyprus’ two ro-ros, Cenk T and Cenk G, will run between the ports of Lavrio (in southeast Attica), Thessaloniki and Limassol.

One ship will sail from Limassol to Lavrio and Thessaloniki on Thursdays, while the other will sail from Thessaloniki to Lavrio and Limassol on Saturdays.

LPA Managing Director Georgios Vakondios said the growth of the ro-ro international sector is a priority for the port of Lavrio, and revealed more agreements are in the works.