ECONOMY

Two ro-ros join Greece-Cyprus ferry service

Two ro-ros join Greece-Cyprus ferry service

A new roll-on/roll-off (ro-ro) line linking Greece with Cyprus was inaugurated on October 1, the Lavrio Port Authority (LPA) said.

SBS Lines Cyprus’ two ro-ros, Cenk T and Cenk G, will run between the ports of Lavrio (in southeast Attica), Thessaloniki and Limassol.

One ship will sail from Limassol to Lavrio and Thessaloniki on Thursdays, while the other will sail from Thessaloniki to Lavrio and Limassol on Saturdays.

LPA Managing Director Georgios Vakondios said the growth of the ro-ro international sector is a priority for the port of Lavrio, and revealed more agreements are in the works.

Shipping Cyprus

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
New process for ship firms in Cyprus
SHIPPING

New process for ship firms in Cyprus

Maritime Cyprus opening this Sunday
CONFERENCE

Maritime Cyprus opening this Sunday

Cyprus ferry link serves thousands
COASTAL SHIPPING

Cyprus ferry link serves thousands

Demetriades promotes Greece-Cyprus bilateral tourism
ECONOMY

Demetriades promotes Greece-Cyprus bilateral tourism

Daleela ferry to link Piraeus with Cyprus
SHIPPING

Daleela ferry to link Piraeus with Cyprus

Cyprus-Greece ferry link close to fruition
SHIPPING

Cyprus-Greece ferry link close to fruition