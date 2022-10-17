Retail rates for key goods in Cyprus

Amid the global inflation, the Cyprus Consumer Protection Service’s Price Observatory, has recorded retail food price increases of up to 21%, as well as decreases up to 13% in the period between between September 14 and October 12 this year.

Price rises due to seasonal factors came to a total of 65.5% for greenhouse cucumbers and 23.6% for tomatoes.

More specifically, the data show that the largest increases in the same period were recorded for cheese (21.4%), and coffee and cereals (more than 9%).

Despite the rises, a number of significant price decreases were observed during the same period, primarily in fresh fish (up to 13.1%), oils/seeds (up to 9.7%), frozen food products (up to 8.8%), and pasta (up to 6.4%).

The average cost of fresh milk ranged from 1.56 to 3.03 euros per liter on October 12, the observatory said. The average price per pack of rice ranged from €1.52 to €5.79. Yogurt ranged from €1.88 to €4.36, while the average price of coffee was €2.97 to €7.43.

The average price of a pack of cheese was €1.72 to €7.58, depending on the product, cereals were priced between €2.38 and €3.75, while cold cuts ranged between €2.62 and €3.91.