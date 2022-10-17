ECONOMY RETAIL MARKET

Retail rates for key goods in Cyprus

Amid the global inflation, the Cyprus Consumer Protection Service’s Price Observatory, has recorded retail food price increases of up to 21%, as well as decreases up to 13% in the period between between September 14 and October 12 this year.

Price rises due to seasonal factors came to a total of 65.5% for greenhouse cucumbers and 23.6% for tomatoes.

More specifically, the data show that the largest increases in the same period were recorded for cheese (21.4%), and coffee and cereals (more than 9%).

Despite the rises, a number of significant price decreases were observed during the same period, primarily in fresh fish (up to 13.1%), oils/seeds (up to 9.7%), frozen food products (up to 8.8%), and pasta (up to 6.4%).

The average cost of fresh milk ranged from 1.56 to 3.03 euros per liter on October 12, the observatory said. The average price per pack of rice ranged from €1.52 to €5.79. Yogurt ranged from €1.88 to €4.36, while the average price of coffee was €2.97 to €7.43.

The average price of a pack of cheese was €1.72 to €7.58, depending on the product, cereals were priced between €2.38 and €3.75, while cold cuts ranged between €2.62 and €3.91.

Cyprus Retail Economy

