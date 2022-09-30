Cyprus tourism takings soar in year to July

Revenue from tourism in Cyprus reached 1.217 billion euros in the period of January-July 2022, more than doubling the revenue in the respective period of last year.

Increased revenue was thanks to the recovery of tourist arrivals, despite the loss of Russian tourists (Cyprus’ second largest market), due to the war in Ukraine and Western sanctions against Moscow.

On the basis of the Passenger Survey by the Statistical Service of Cyprus (CyStat), revenue from tourism reached €381.7 million in July compared to €245.7 million in July 2021, recording an increase of 55.4%.

Revenue from tourists in the first seven months of 2022 amounted to 85% of the respective period in 2019, Cyprus’ historic tourism record year, and 80% of the tourism revenue for the whole of 2021.

Tourism arrivals in January-July amounted to 1.67 million, compared with 0.64 million in the respective period of 2021.