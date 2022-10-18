Watchdog probes talks with retailers

The Competition Commission has turned its attention to a meeting the development minister had on October 5 with the representatives of four supermarket chains and their agreement on the “household basket,” a selection of basic goods offered at fixed prices.

The preliminary investigation carried out by the watchdog is not in order to give an opinion on the “basket,” but to determine whether there is a reason to initiate a further probe into allegations of price-fixing, or “cartel practices.”

Although the regulator’s was alerted on the evening of October 5, the independent authority just sent questionnaires to the participating supermarket chains, with the latter asked to answer who went to the meeting, what was on the agenda and whether verbal suggestions were made for the composition of the “basket,” pricing methods, labeling, etc.

Kathimerini understands that the Commission’s opinion on the proceedings of October 5 and the decisions taken therein is not presented as the reason for the questionnaire.

Businesses have until the end of the week to respond, though they will likely seek an extension.