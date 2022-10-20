ECONOMY ENERGY

Sizable subsidy planned for rooftop solar panels

Rooftop photovoltaic panels combined with power storage will be subsidized by the state to up to 60% of their cost, an Energy Ministry official told the Renewable and Storage Forum on Thursday.

Subsidies are for units up to 10 kilowatts, with the program’s details to be unveiled for a period of public consultation within the next two weeks.

The government is also working on two more programs to support the installation of photovoltaics, one targeting self-generation by businesses and another to promote energy communities for helping vulnerable consumers, energy secretary Alexandra Sdoukou said.

