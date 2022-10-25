Crunch time for state assets

The completion of the tenders for the LARCO mining and metallurgical company and a 468,000-square meter property in Kamena Vourla, the announcement of the tender for the sale of 67% of the Volos Port Authority and the transition to the final phase of the tender for the port of Alexandroupoli are on the agenda of state asset utilization fund TAIPED in the next few days.

The fund will unseal the binding financial offers for LARCO on Thursday. First, the bids for the mines will be opened by the special administrator and then for the factory in the parallel tender conducted by TAIPED. The joint venture of GEK Terna with AD Holdings AG and Commodity & Mining Insight Ireland, which is also reportedly linked to investment funds from the Persian Gulf, has made a bid in the mining tender.

Also on Thursday the board of TAIPED is expected to decide on the immediate publication of an international call for expressions of interest in 67% of the Volos Port Authority, with the relevant publication being made either on the same day or in the following working days.

At the same meeting, the decision on the next phase of the tender for the Alexandroupoli Port Organization is expected. In particular, according to information, the process of checking the legalization and other documents of the two candidates has been completed and they are now expected to be invited to be present at the unsealing of their binding financial offers. When this takes place, there will be a 10-day window to file objections. Market sources estimate that objections from both sides are highly likely despite the fact both schemes are linked to American interests.

Four days later, on Monday, is the deadline for submitting binding financial offers for the long-term concession of the large thermal springs property at Kamena Vourla, in Central Greece.

For this 40-year concession, the interest of the Mitsis Hotels group is assumed as a given, which also operates, by virtue of a previous contract with the state, the Galini hotel located on the land. Interest has also been expressed by other groups.